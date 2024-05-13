Man hurt in shooting on Dijon Street in Stockton dies days later

Man hurt in shooting on Stockton street Man hurt in shooting on Stockton street 00:36

STOCKTON – A man who was shot Sunday night in Stockton died days later, police said.

Stockton police said the shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Dijon Street, near Knickerbocker Drive.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 39-year-old man had been shot. That man was then rushed to the hospital.

The police department said he died on Thursday. He has not been identified.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and no suspect information has been released.