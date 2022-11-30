Watch CBS News
Man found dead in remains of residential fire in Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A man died in a residential fire Tuesday evening in Oakland's San Antonio neighborhood, fire officials said. 

Someone called firefighters just after 6 p.m. to say smoke was coming from a two-story building in the 2300 block of Foothill Boulevard near Garfield Municipal Playground. 

Firefighters responded and located a man dead in the kitchen of a unit, fire spokesman Michael Hunt said. The man suffered burns to his body, Hunt said.  

His name was not available late Wednesday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau.

The fire stayed within the unit where it started, Hunt said. Tenants in other units were not displaced, he said.

Firefighters were still investigating the cause of the blaze Wednesday.

First published on November 30, 2022 / 12:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

