Man found dead at Moss Landing Harbor after boat crash leads to fight

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said a man was found dead after a boat crash on Moss Landing Harbor led to a fight on Wednesday morning.

He was identified by the Sheriff's Office as 26-year-old Trenten Paul Black of Aptos.

Around 9 a.m., deputies and California State Parks officers were alerted to a boat crash at Moss Landing Harbor, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office said witnesses told them one of the boat operators boarded the other boat, and a physical confrontation happened.

One of the people involved then fell into the water, and the other person allegedly continued to assault him with a stick, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses notified deputies that one of the people was seen exiting the water with his boat. The Sheriff's Office said they detained that person for questioning.

Meanwhile, the other person had not reappeared and could not be seen, witnesses told the Sheriff's Office.

A dive team was sent to the scene, and along with the US Coast Guard and a SONAR device, they were able to locate a possible body in the water.

Rescue crews recovered Black around 1:20 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said, and the Coroner's Office will determine his cause of death.

No arrests were made as deputies continue to interview the witness and the involved person.

The Sheriff's Office said they are still investigating, and they have not yet released information about who boarded whose boat.