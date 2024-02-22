Man found dead along Interstate 80 in San Francisco SoMa

An unhoused man was found dead in San Francisco last weekend, the California Highway Patrol said.

San Francisco Police Department officers responded to a report of a possibly deceased person in a tent on the shoulder of Interstate Highway 80 westbound at the Seventh Street on-ramp in the city's South of Market district on Saturday afternoon.

Police found an unresponsive man who they pronounced dead at 4:36 p.m. the CHP said.

Though there were no obvious signs of foul play or trauma, the CHP is conducting the investigation as the death occurred on state property.

The man's identity was not immediately available.