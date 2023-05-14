Watch CBS News
Man dies in Saturday night downtown Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO -- An adult male died in a Saturday night shooting in a neighborhood near downtown Vallejo.

Vallejo Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 200 block of Maine St. at approximately 8:53 p.m. Upon arrival, they located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. 

Medical personnel arrived and the man was transported to a local trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

The motive and circumstances involving this shooting are under investigation at this time.

 The victim's identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification by the Solano County Coroner's Office. 

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Brian Murphy at (707) 648-5430 or Detective Ken Jackson at (707) 648-4280.

 This was the 6th homicide in the city of Vallejo in 2023.

