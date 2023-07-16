Man dies in Cloverdale ATV crash

CLOVERDALE – A man was pronounced dead after crashing an ATV into a wire fence and power pole in Cloverdale, announced the Santa Rosa California Highway Patrol on Sunday.

On Saturday just after 7 p.m., police received reports of an ATV crash on River Road near Highland Ranch Road.

Upon further investigation, police believe two men were on the ATV at the time of the crash, driving westbound on a gravel road. The ATV was traveling fast as the two approached a gate, and the driver attempted to turn left on the gravel road, said police.

The ATV then crashed into the fence and pole, and both riders were ejected from the ATV, said police.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger was left with minor injuries. Neither person was wearing a helmet, said police.