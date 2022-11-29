Man dies from shooting in West Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A shooting Monday night in West Oakland resulted in one man dying from gunshot wounds, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 10:25 p.m. in the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue near Interstate Highway 580.

Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city's gunshot detection system, according to police. Officers responded and located the victim, who was taken to a hospital, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at 12:57 a.m. Tuesday, according to police. Investigators are working to identify the man.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to please call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the department's tip line at (510) 238-7950.