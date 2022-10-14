Man charged in August triple slaying in Oakland

OAKLAND -- A Hayward man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with a triple slaying in Oakland in August, court documents said.

Jonathan Zeigler, 30, is being held without bail in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on suspicion of killing Tyron Banks, 46, and Tonell Williams, 48, according to court documents. Zeigler is scheduled to enter a plea on Oct. 26 at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland.

Zeigler allegedly arrived in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Oakland in a Chevrolet Malibu about 30 minutes before the Aug. 26 melee, according to court documents.

Police at the scene of a deadly shooting, vehicle crash on MLK Jr. Way in Oakland. KPIX

Banks is seen walking over and shooting Daven Woolfolk, 36, numerous times shortly after 7:15 p.m., court documents said. Woolfolk dies in the shooting, according to police. Banks returns to his vehicle and gets in the driver's seat, court documents said.

Banks tries to drive away but Zeigler allegedly grabs a gun and runs to the Chevrolet, firing numerous shots through the driver's side window.

Banks keeps driving and hits Tonell Williams who was riding a bicycle. Williams dies in the collision, police said. Zeigler allegedly runs back to his Chevrolet and drives away.

Surveillance video and a follow up investigation show that the Chevrolet was registered to Zeigler, court documents allege.

A search warrant obtained by police allegedly provide other evidence that Zeigler was at the scene of the slaying. Zeigler's physical features were similar to the shooter's physical characteristics as seen in surveillance footage, court documents allege.