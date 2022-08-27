3 dead in Oakland shooting, vehicle crash

OAKLAND -- Three people are confirmed dead following a shooting and a crash in West Oakland Friday evening.

Police say the shooting occurred in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way shortly after 7 p.m.

When officers arrived they found two people with fatal gunshot wounds -- one of them inside a car.

Police at the scene of a deadly shooting, vehicle crash on MLK Jr. Way in Oakland. KPIX

Investigators say it appears that car was trying to escape the gunfire and it hit and killed a bicyclist who just happened to be riding by.

All three of the deceased were males, according to Oakland police chief LeRonne Armstrong.

Police are still trying to determine who started shooting and why.