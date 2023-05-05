Watch CBS News
Man carjacked at gunpoint in San Francisco's Richmond District

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man had his car stolen at gunpoint in San Francisco's Richmond District early Thursday morning, according to police.

The carjacking was reported around 5:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Third Avenue.

Two men believed to be in their 30s stole the vehicle from the 43-year-old victim, who was not injured in the carjacking, San Francisco police said.

No arrests have been made in the case and investigators have not released detailed descriptions of the suspects as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message. 

