Man arrested on suspicion of hanging 'dark complexion' dolls at Saratoga schools in 2022

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect accused of hanging "dark complexion" dolls at several schools in Saratoga.

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, the dolls were found at Prospect High School, Saratoga High School and Redwood Middle School in November 2022.

One doll was discovered hanging from a tree by a noose in the main quad of Saratoga High by students practicing music on campus. At Redwood, a staff member found a doll hanging by a noose from a tree on the campus quad.

Detectives looked into the incidents as a hate crime, and they identified a man who was a juvenile when the offenses happened.

He was booked into the county's Juvenile Hall on suspicion of three counts of terrorism by symbol on Wednesday.

"Hate has no place in our community and the Sheriff's Office will leave no stone unturned until individuals who bring hate to our county are held accountable," Sheriff Robert Jonsen said.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the sheriff's office said there is still another suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 408-808-4500.