Watch CBS News
Crime

Man arrested on suspicion of robbing bank in San Francisco's Richmond District

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO – A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbing a bank in San Francisco's Richmond District on Thursday morning, police said.

The robbery was reported at 10:07 a.m. in the 4400 block of Geary Boulevard, where the suspect entered the bank and used a boxcutter and a note in the robbery, according to police.

After fleeing the bank with cash, the man was later taken into custody. His name was not immediately available from police.

First published on June 10, 2022 / 1:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.