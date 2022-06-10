Man arrested on suspicion of robbing bank in San Francisco's Richmond District

SAN FRANCISCO – A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbing a bank in San Francisco's Richmond District on Thursday morning, police said.

The robbery was reported at 10:07 a.m. in the 4400 block of Geary Boulevard, where the suspect entered the bank and used a boxcutter and a note in the robbery, according to police.

After fleeing the bank with cash, the man was later taken into custody. His name was not immediately available from police.