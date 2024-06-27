Man arrested for allegedly stealing Novato school district checks

A Sacramento resident was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of participating in stealing and fraudulently depositing checks issued by the Novato Unified School District.

Deputies said they received a report on April 11 that checks issued by the school district were stolen from the mail and then deposited by an unknown subject or subjects. The checks totaled over $150,000 in funds that were meant for various vendors used by the district for several school expenditures.

Kevonte Keosodsay, 22, was identified by detectives from the Marin County Sheriff's Office for allegedly depositing stolen checks.

A search warrant was served last Wednesday at his Sacramento residence where deputies allege further evidence of stolen school district funds was discovered.

He was booked into the Marin County Jail on suspicion of fraud and other crimes.

Authorities believe other suspects may have been involved in the thefts.