Man accused of vandalizing Petaluma business, resisting arrest

PETALUMA – A man allegedly vandalized a local business and then led officers on a foot pursuit in Petaluma on Sunday, police said.

Officers were called to a business in the 2600 block of Lakeville Highway after getting reports of a man behaving erratically and vandalizing computer equipment and other business property there.

Police arrived and found Micah Allen Gale, who they claim was shirtless, agitated and loudly announcing himself as a "sovereign citizen." Police said Gale ignored their orders and ran out into the busy intersection of Lakeville Highway and Casa Grande Road.

Gale continued eastbound on Casa Grande, with officers behind him on foot for "multiple city blocks." He was eventually taken into custody in the area of South McDowell Boulevard and Bond Avenue. Police allege he yelled unintelligible words and sweated profusely, so they called for medical assistance. Gale was taken to the hospital where he was medically cleared.

Ultimately Gale was taken to the Sonoma County main jail, where he was booked on suspicion of multiple felony vandalism violations, willfully resisting a police officer and being under the influence of a controlled substance.