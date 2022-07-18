Watch CBS News
Major medical emergency shuts down BART service in the East Bay; 1 person dead

HAYWARD (CBS SF) -- A "major medical emergency" caused delays for BART commuters, Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Shortly before 5 p.m., BART confirmed that service between Bay Fair and South Hayward was stopped, and there was one fatality. 

According to .511.com, the incident  occured between Bay Fair and South Hayward on the Barryess/North San Jose, Millbrae and Richmond directions.

Parallel bus service was being provided.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

