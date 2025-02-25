"Possible collision" with person on tracks closes BART San Francisco Civic Center station; lengthy delays in all directions

A train possibly colliding with a person on the tracks closed the San Francisco Civic Center BART station Monday morning, creating delays across the system, the agency said.

BART issued an alert just before 9 a.m. about a "major medical emergency" closing the station. Minutes later, BART said the Civic Center emergency was causing a major delay from downtown San Francisco toward all directions.

The agency said there was no Red Line service between Richmond and Millbrae stations and no Green Line service between Embarcadero and Daly City.

San Francisco Muni was offering train service between Embarcadero and Civic Center stations in the downtown area. BART said.

There was no further details immediately available.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.