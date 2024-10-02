Major medical emergency at Fruitvale station halts BART service in Oakland

A major medical emergency at the Fruitvale BART station Wednesday night closed that station and the Lake Merritt station as service in Oakland was halted, officials said.

The agency announced the initial service disruption at around 9 p.m. with the Fruitvale station closure. A short time later, the transit agency said there was no BART train service between West Oakland, 12th Street, and Coliseum stations.

As of 9:30 p.m., major delays exist in the system on the Berryessa Line in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Berryessa, Richmond and Daly City directions. 15 minutes later, BART announced the Lake Merritt station was also closed.

The agency later clarified that Lake Merritt station closed because the power was down. AC Transit has parallel bus service on routes 62, 73 and 1T to assist riders.

There was no word regarding when service would be restored.