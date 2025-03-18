Watch CBS News
Major injury crash snarls westbound Interstate 580 traffic in Dublin

By
Dave Pehling
Website Managing Editor, CBS Bay Area
Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.
/ CBS San Francisco

An injury crash on westbound I-580 in Dublin involving a solo vehicle that was allegedly being driven recklessly has closed multiple lanes of the freeway Tuesday afternoon, according to the CHP.

A severe traffic alert was issued by the California Highway Patrol at around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday following a traffic collision involving injuries and an overturned vehicle on westbound I-580 west of Foothill Rd. in Dublin. 

The Dublin office of the CHP also posted on social media about the crash.

The right and center lanes were blocked as CHP and fire units responded to the scene. Chopper footage of the crash showed one seriously damaged vehicle at the crash site. A Safeway truck was also pulled over at the scene, but it later drove away and may not have been involved in the accident beyond possibly witnessing what happened.

CHP later confirmed that the driver was the sole occupant in the vehicle that crashed and suffered major injuries. Witnesses told CHP the vehicle was being driven recklessly before it hit the right dirt embankment and flipped. Officers also found an unregistered firearm recovered while on scene. 

CHP said all westbound lanes of I-580 were reopened as of 2:23 p.m. Motorists were advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

