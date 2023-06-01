7 children injured, 2 children and 1 adult dead in south Natomas crash

Several children hurt in south Natomas crash Several children hurt in south Natomas crash 01:54

SACRAMENTO — One adult and two children are dead and eight others, including seven children, suffered serious or critical injuries in a major crash in south Natomas on Wednesday night, authorities said.

The Sacramento Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. along San Juan Road between Binghampton and Bridgeford drives.

Investigators believe 11 people were inside one vehicle. It is unclear at this time exactly who was driving.

All of the children are between the ages of three and eight, and the two who died were aged three and five years old. The other surviving victims have injuries ranging in severity from serious to critical.

Rahsheed Johnson

A vehicle at the scene appeared to have gone up on a curb and struck a tree. Witnesses at the scene told CBS13 they saw that vehicle lose control and crash before the vehicle began smoking.

Witnesses said there were two adults and several injured children in that car, and multiple people ran to help everyone inside the vehicle get out.

Sacramento police said that stretch of San Juan is expected to be closed through the early morning hours Thursday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.