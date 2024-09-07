Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits near Geysers in Sonoma County

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 struck in Sonoma County on Saturday morning, followed by a couple of aftershocks nearby in Lake County.

The first quake hit at 7:30 a.m. Its epicenter was near the Geysers, in Sonoma County, just west of the Lake County line, about 13.2 miles northeast of Healdsburg, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Immediately after, at 7:31 a.m., a magnitude 3.9 quake struck about a mile away in Lake County, followed by another quake with a magnitude of 2.5.

There were no significant power outages in the area, according to PG&E's outage map.