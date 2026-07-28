Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits near Cloverdale, followed by magnitude 2.5 quake

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck near Cloverdale on Tuesday and was followed by a magnitude 2.5 quake, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The first quake struck with a depth of 3.4 miles around 7:40 p.m.. Residents in Geyserville reported feeling moderate shaking, and residents in Healdsburg, Windsor and Cloverdale reported feeling light shaking, according to the USGS.

The second earthquake hit about a minute later, with a depth of 2.7 miles.