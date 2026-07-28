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Magnitude 4.2 earthquake hits near Cloverdale, followed by magnitude 2.5 quake

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck near Cloverdale on Tuesday and was followed by a magnitude 2.5 quake, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The first quake struck with a depth of 3.4 miles around 7:40 p.m.. Residents in Geyserville reported feeling moderate shaking, and residents in Healdsburg, Windsor and Cloverdale reported feeling light shaking, according to the USGS.

The second earthquake hit about a minute later, with a depth of 2.7 miles. 

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