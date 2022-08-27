Lyft driver injured during violent San Francisco carjacking

Watch CBS News
SAN FRANCISCO -- A Lyft driver was recovering Saturday from injuries suffered in a violent daylight carjacking in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood, authorities said.  

San Francisco police tweeted that the incident took place just before 1 p.m. on Thursday as the driver was dropping off a passenger at Market and Fremont.

The 30-year-old driver told police that the suspect assaulted him, stole both his phone and vehicle before speeding off. Detectives did not say whether the suspect was a passenger or approached the vehicle as it was stopped on the street.

Responders rendered assistance to the driver who was transported to Chinese Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. His condition was not released.

The incident came to an end when the suspect was arrested following a vehicle pursuit by Fairfield police and the California Highway Patrol in Solano County.

Marvin Sexton, 39, was booked in jail for carjacking, felony battery and a probation violation.  

The San Francisco Police  Robbery Unit was handling the investigation. 

