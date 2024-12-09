Los Angeles punk legends X bring holiday tour to Berkeley's Cornerstone

One of the most important bands to emerge from Los Angeles since the late 1970s returns to the Bay Area when pioneering punk outfit X plays two sold-out shows at Cornerstone in Berkeley starting Monday night.

Among the first punk bands to cross-pollinate the aggressive new sound with roots music in the late '70s, X stands as one of the great American groups from the era and the only one still operating with it's classic original line-up more than four decades later. Founded by bassist/singer John Doe and rockabilly-influenced veteran guitarist Billy Zoom in 1977, the outfit took shape with the addition of Doe's poetry writing girlfriend Exene Cervenka as co-lead singer and drummer D.J. Bonebreak, who had previously played with fellow LA-punk progenitors the Germs and the Eyes.

X put out it's first single -- "Adult Books" backed with the ripping anthem "We're Desperate" -- the following year on independent label Dangerhouse Records. They became one of the standard bearers for the region with their inclusion on the Yes LA compilation along with contemporaries the Bags and the aforementioned bands the Germs and the Eyes. The band also appeared with those same bands in the seminal Penelope Spheeris punk documentary "The Decline of Western Civilization."

The group's success at mixing Zoom's slashing roots-rock riffs with the poetic lyrics and ragged vocal harmonies of Doe and Cervenka would lead to a record deal with major independent Slash Records in 1980. Produced by onetime Doors keyboardist Ray Manzarek, the band's first two albums Los Angeles and Wild Gift garnered global critical acclaim and established X as a leading light of West Coast punk.

Their success would continue after a leap to major label Elektra Records in 1982. With Manzarek still on-board as producer, the follow-up efforts Under the Big Black Sun and More Fun in the New World broadened the band's audience while introducing more country elements to their songwriting. While X would continue to record and tour after Zoom departed the band (following the 1985 recording Ain't Love Grand!), later efforts with Blasters guitarist Dave Alvin and his replacement Tony Glikyson would only show flashes of the brilliance heard on the first four seminal albums. The members were also involved in notable side projects including the all-star collaboration with vocalist/poet Chris Desjardins in the Flesh Eaters and the stripped-down acoustic folk outfit the Knitters (both would also feature Alvin playing guitar).

X toured and recorded through the 1990s, but it wasn't until the return of Zoom to the fold in 1998 that the reunited classic line-up enjoyed a resurgence in interest with live performances that often focused only on the powerful songs from their initial output. The band has stuck to touring for the most part save for a live CD/DVD package in 2005 and a digital only Christmas single with two yuletide standards in 2009, regularly selling out its holiday-themed tours on the West Coast that always pass through X's fan stronghold of San Francisco.

In 2017, the Grammy Museum in their hometown hosted X: 40 Years of Punk in Los Angeles, an exhibit that featured artifacts from early in the band's career including original instruments and gear played by X, handwritten lyrics and notebooks by Cervenka and Doe and original concert flyers. More recently, the group teamed with Fat Possum Records to issue remastered editions of the first four classic X albums while Doe collaborated with writer Tom DeSavia on the 2019 book More Fun in the New World, a sequel to their overview of both the band and the Los Angeles punk scene Under the Big Black Sun.

Early that year, the band released a two-song single featuring its first new tunes with the original line-up since 1985 to wide acclaim. In 2020, Fat Possum issued Alphabetland, a bracing, concise 27-minute blast of raucous roots punk that serves as a fine addition to the original line-up's classic catalogue. The band played a triumphant set at San Francisco's Stern Grove in 2021, becoming the first punk band to headline the storied venue in its 80+ year history.

Earlier this year, X released its second collection of new material in four years with Smoke & Fiction in early August. Another blazing set of punk anthems that if anything garnered even better reviews than its predecessor, the new album also serves as the legendary band's swan song. In June, the foursome announced that it would be their final release, with the dates to promote the record serving as their farewell tour. The quartet played a pair of sold-out shows at the Guild Theatre in Menlo Park shortly after the album came out.

Happily, X has decided to continue its tradition of touring the West Coast in December with the "Putting the X Back In Xmas Tour" coming to Cornerstone in Berkeley for a pair of sold-out shows starting Dec. 16. While there are no advance tickets left for either concert, interested parties can sign up for the venue waitlist in case additional tickets become available. For the current tour, the band is joined by veteran Los Angeles alt-country duo Dead Rock West. The tour also stops at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma for a sold-out show this Friday as well as a concert at the Roseville location of the Goldfield Trading Post on Dec. 18 presented by Abstract Entertainment.

X with Dead Rock West

Monday-Tuesday, Dec. 16-17, 7 p.m. $47.50 (sold out)

Cornerstone Berkeley