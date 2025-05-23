Livermore WWII airman returns home for Memorial Day funeral 81 years after being shot down

A U.S. Army bombardier from Livermore who went missing after his B-24 was shot down in the Pacific Theater during World War II arrived back in the Bay Area Friday and was honored ahead of his Memorial Day funeral in his hometown.

2nd Lt. Thomas V. Kelly Jr. was assigned to the 90th Bombardment Group, 320th Squadron, when he and 10 other crew members were declared missing in action after their plane went down over Hansa Bay, Papua New Guinea, on March 11, 1944. Exhaustive searches for any trace of the wreckage or crew members' remains were unsuccessful and they were designated as non-recoverable, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Thomas Kelly Jr. Department of Defense

In 2017, his aircraft was located by a nonprofit group named Project Recover, and following a 2023 recovery mission by the DPAA, Kelly's remains were positively identified in September 2024. Three other crew members' remains were also recovered.

On Friday afternoon, Kelly's remains arrived at Mineta San Jose International Airport for a procession to a mortuary in San Leandro, including a military escort, military honor guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars motorcyclists, and first responders.

Kelly was 21 years old when he was shot down. He had enlisted in the Army Air Force shortly after graduating from Livermore High School.

He will be laid to rest with full military honors on Monday after lying in repose at Monte Vista Memorial Gardens and Mortuary in Livermore following another procession from Santos Robinson Mortuary San Leandro on Sunday.

Monte Vista Mortuary said Sunday's 1:30 p.m. procession route is as follows:

from Santos Robinson Mortuary:

• West on Estudillo Avenue

• Right on E 14th Street

• Right on Callan Avenue

• Right on Harrison Street

• Left on Estudillo Avenue

• Right on MacArthur Blvd

• Left to merge onto I-580 East

• Take exit 54 right onto First Street

• Right onto Las Positas Road

• Right onto Las Colinas Road

• 600 ft turn left

Arrive at Monte Vista Memorial Gardens – 3656 Las Colinas Road

Monday's funeral at Livermore's St. Michael's Catholic Church and burial at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery were to be private ceremonies. A public funeral procession at 1:30 a.m. will wind through downtown Livermore, passing by the home where Kelly grew up, Livermore High School, and Stockmen's Park.

Depart St. Michael Catholic Church:

• North on Maple Street

• Left on First Street

• Left on South L

• Left on Seventh Street

• Left on S Livermore Avenue

• Right on East Avenue

Arrive at St. Michael Cemetery – 3885 East Avenue