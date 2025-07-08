Watch CBS News
Vegetation fire burns in Livermore; structures threatened

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

A vegetation fire burned Tuesday afternoon on the outskirts of Livermore and threatened multiple structures, authorities said.

Cal Fire said the Victoria Fire was burning near Victoria Lane and Tesla Road east of Eagle Ridge Vineyard on the city's southeastern edge.

As of 6:42 p.m., the fire had burned 14 acres and was 75% contained with forward progress stopped. Earlier, Cal Fire said its air units indicated that structures were threatened and fire crews were engaged in suppression and structure protection.

There was no immediate word of any injuries or whether any structures had burned.

