Livermore Parks District in dispute with East Bay Parks over use of tax funds

A dispute between two park districts in the East Bay is getting more contentious as Livermore Parks filed a claim against East Bay Regional Parks over a tax-sharing agreement.

More than 30 years ago, the Livermore Area Recreation and Parks District agreed to share property tax revenue set aside for the parks with the East Bay Regional Parks District specifically to develop new parks and trails in the area.

Livermore says that didn't happen, despite giving East Bay Parks more than $110 million since 1992.

Livermore now wants to either renegotiate the deal or get out of it completely.

AJ Wright often coordinates group bike rides through Sycamore Grove Park in Livermore.

"It's the wind, it's you, it's the sun, you hear nature, and it's a complete escape from everything else around you," said Wright.

He has taken his love of cycling and turned it into a business as the owner of AJ's Family Cyclery in Livermore. He said about 75% of his business comes from mountain bikers, mainly because of all the trails in the area

"Build it and they will come. Absolutely. I know I'll be there," he said, laughing.

That was the goal in 1992 when the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District decided to share about 35% of the collected tax revenue with the East Bay Regional Parks District, to have East Bay Parks develop new parks and trails in the Livermore area.

But after sharing more than $110 million with East Bay Parks, Livermore Parks says East Bay Parks only spent 20% of that money in the Livermore area. They say the rest has funded other projects as far away as Contra Costa County.

"We would never agree to sending taxpayer dollars outside of the area, much less to another county," said Mathew Fuzie, the general manager of the Livermore Parks District. He said this year the budget is $13 million from property tax revenue, and they're paying another $8 million to East Bay Parks.

He said based on the way East Bay Parks is currently managing the money, they would rather end the agreement and use that $8 million on their own projects.

"It was a good-intended agreement that just didn't work out the way it was, and it really needs to go away," says Fuzie.

Livermore Parks District is funded by property taxes from residents in the city of Livermore and east to the Alameda County line. Livermore residents like AJ say that money should be used closer to home.

"I want more people to use our trails, use our parks, and ride their bikes here and not have to leave town to do that," he said.

CBS Bay Area reached out to East Bay Regional Parks for comment and they responded in an e-mail that they did not have a comment at this time.

The $8 million East Bay Regional Parks gets from the Livermore Parks tax share makes up only about 2% of the East Bay Parks budget.