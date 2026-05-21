Former Livermore LDS bishop charged with sexually abusing minors decades ago

A former bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was charged with sexually abusing minors in Livermore during the 1990s and early 2000s, authorities said.

On Thursday, Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson announced that Michael Morris was charged with and arraigned on 18 felony counts of non-forcible sexual assault involving four separate victims. The alleged crimes happened approximately between 1991 and 2001 while Morris served as an LDS bishop in Livermore and supervised a church-affiliated boys' youth group, according to a press release.

"This case involves deeply troubling allegations of abuse of trust and authority involving children," Jones Dickson said in a prepared statement. "Our office remains committed to pursuing justice for survivors of sexual abuse, regardless of how much time has passed, whenever the law permits prosecution."

The DA's Office said that the case was investigated by more than one law enforcement agency in coordination with the office. The circumstances of Morris's arrest, including the day and location, were not immediately disclosed.

The Livermore Police Department directed all requests for information about Morris's arrest to the District Attorney's Office.

Morris remained in custody on $920,000 bail with his next court date scheduled for Friday the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin, the DA's Office said.