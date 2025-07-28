Watch CBS News
Livermore Police arrest suspects in nearly $30,000 robbery at Gucci outlet store

Jose Fabian
Livermore Police said officers arrested two people suspected of taking nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from one of the outlet stores on Sunday.

Officers went to the Gucci store at the Livermore outlets around 4:50 p.m. for a report of a robbery, police said.

Police said officers learned the suspects had gone into the store and taken purses from the racks, and while driving away from the area, the suspects drove through barriers at the mall.

Livermore Outlet Robbery
Livermore Police said two people were arrested in connection to a robbery on Sunday. @keniaaa101

The two suspects were later arrested in San Francisco after local officers found the suspect vehicle.

Livermore police identified the two suspects as 19-year-olds Curtis Jamel of Stockton and Crosley Stanley of San Francisco.

Inside the vehicle, officers found the merchandise and a gun, which was not seen during the robbery, police said.

Livermore police said the merchandise is worth $28,000 and that the damage to the mall barriers is estimated to be in the thousands. 

