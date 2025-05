The California Highway Patrol said there was a fire burning in North Livermore near Interstate 580 on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was near eastbound I-580 and North Livermore Avenue.

Fire. Near Eastbound I - 580 at N. Livermore please drive with caution. All lanes open. pic.twitter.com/0qSqTSHlnK — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) May 24, 2025

All lanes in the area were open, but the CHP said drivers are advised to proceed with caution.