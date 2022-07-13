Line-up announced for Halloween Meltdown 2022 in Oakland's Mosswood Park

OAKLAND -- Less that two weeks after the Mosswood Meltdown filled Oakland's Mosswood Park with thousands of punk rock fans gathered to see Bikini Kill, Kim Gordon, the Dirtbombs and many more, festival organizers have announced the line-up for the second Halloween Meltdown scheduled to be held on October 8-9 with Australian powerhouse Amyl & the Sniffers, local favorites Shannon & the Clams and NYC no-wave legend Lydia Lunch among others.

Amyl & the Sniffers perform at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, California on May 7, 2020. (Photo by Chris Tuite) Chris Tuite

Early bird tickets for the second edition of the Halloween-themed weekend festival that includes the return of director John Waters as host initially went on sale shortly after the Mosswood Meltdown was held on the first week of July. In addition to Waters and the above mentioned bands, the line-up includes Seattle-based band the Spits, stripped-down Detroit punk greats the Demolition Dollrods, iconic journeyman guitarist and solo star Kid Congo Powers (the Gun Club, the Cramps and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds), Oakland post-punk crew Body Double, garage-psych hero Ty Segall's power trio Fuzz, hooky Philly rockers Sheer Mag, '80s singer Josie Cotton, and rising LA band Niis.

Halloween Meltdown line-up announcement. Total Trash Productions

The event will also feature a costume contest and a haunted house designed by Musk lead singer and noted horror aficionado Rob Fletcher. As with last year's October event and the annual summer Oakland punk festival, the two-day extravaganza will be held at Mosswood Park. More information and tickets are available at the Halloween Meltdown website.