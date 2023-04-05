Watch CBS News
License plate reader camera leads to stolen vehicle suspect's arrest in Alameda

ALAMEDA -- The Alameda Police Department didn't have to wait long for its recently-installed system of license plate readers to help solve a crime in the Island City.

Police said one of the readers got a hit on a stolen vehicle entering the city at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

An officer located the car in the South Shore Shopping Center parking lot. But as officers attempted to speak to the man, he ran. 

After a brief chase, the man entered the backyards of nearby homes, police said. Witnesses notified officers that the individual was in possession of a firearm. 

Out of an abundance of caution, a perimeter was established around the 2400 block of Otis Drive.

With the California Highway Patrol and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office providing aerial resources, a tense search was undertaken.

alameda-police-search-apd-photo.jpg
Alameda Police officer searches for a suspect in the area of the 2400 block of Otis Dr. Alameda Police Department

Just after 3:30 p.m., a 25-year-old resident of Oakland peacefully surrendered to officers. 

Once in custody, a police K9 conducted a safety sweep of the area and alerted his handler to a firearm, police said.

At the conclusion of the investigation, officers were able to reunite the owner with their vehicle.

