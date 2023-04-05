License plate reader camera leads to stolen vehicle suspect's arrest in Alameda
ALAMEDA -- The Alameda Police Department didn't have to wait long for its recently-installed system of license plate readers to help solve a crime in the Island City.
Police said one of the readers got a hit on a stolen vehicle entering the city at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
An officer located the car in the South Shore Shopping Center parking lot. But as officers attempted to speak to the man, he ran.
After a brief chase, the man entered the backyards of nearby homes, police said. Witnesses notified officers that the individual was in possession of a firearm.
Out of an abundance of caution, a perimeter was established around the 2400 block of Otis Drive.
With the California Highway Patrol and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office providing aerial resources, a tense search was undertaken.
Just after 3:30 p.m., a 25-year-old resident of Oakland peacefully surrendered to officers.
Once in custody, a police K9 conducted a safety sweep of the area and alerted his handler to a firearm, police said.
At the conclusion of the investigation, officers were able to reunite the owner with their vehicle.
for more features.