Former Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong announces City Council run

OAKLAND – Former Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong announced Wednesday that he will run for the Oakland City Council, more than a year after being ousted by Mayor Sheng Thao.

Spokesperson Sam Singer said Armstrong is expected to officially file for his candidacy at the City Clerk's office Wednesday morning. Armstrong will run for the at-large seat, which is currently held by Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan.

"Armstrong brings unmatched knowledge and experience to this Council race. He successfully managed the largest city department and is the only candidate with the understanding of how to efficiently prioritize precious city resources without sacrificing public safety," said a statement from Singer.

An Oakland native who served more than two decades on the Oakland Police Department, Armstrong was fired by the mayor in Feb. 2023, following a report by the independent police monitor that accused Armstrong of a failure of leadership in his handling of two misconduct cases involving the same officer. The claim was later rejected by an administrative law judge.

In February, Armstrong filed a lawsuit against the city and Thao, alleging wrongful termination.

Earlier this month, Floyd Mitchell, the former police chief of Lubbock, Texas, took over the job as chief of police following a search that took more than a year.