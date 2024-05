Raw Video: Former OPD Chief LeRonne Armstrong announces City Council run At a news conference Wednesday, former Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong announced he would run for the at-large seat on the Oakland City Council. Armstrong was ousted by Mayor Sheng Thao in Feb. 2023. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv