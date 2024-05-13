Oaklanders weigh in as new police chief Floyd Mitchell takes over

Floyd Mitchell officially took over as chief of the Oakland Police Department on Monday, taking the reins following a lengthy search and amid ongoing concerns about rising crime in the city.

During his first day, Mitchell spent part of his day speaking with new recruits and walking the halls of the department that he will now lead.

In a briefing Monday, Mitchell said that everyone has a role to play in public safety.

"I'm looking forward to working with you and with members of the community to make Oakland safer," he said.

Oaklanders have plenty to say about what they're hoping for in the new chief, as he gets to work.

Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell during his first day on the job, May 13, 2024 CBS

"Oh my goodness gracious," said Oakland business owner Everardo Rodriguez. "You know, besides the litter and the robberies. I've had a lot of employees quit."

Rodriguez has been frustrated for a while. When Rodriguez last spoke to CBS News Bay Area, he was lamenting the state of his neighborhood, and the crime that has surrounded his business. His thoughts on the new chief.

"I think, you know, we've been needing one, somebody permanent," Rodriguez said. "That we needed one a long time ago. And maybe we shouldn't have had the other one removed, but it is what it is now."

"Normally there would be a honeymoon period," said Carl Chan, head of the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce. "But unfortunately, our situation is so needed of him. Especially our business community, so he has to hit the ground running."

Chan too has been sounding alarm bells on crime in recent years.

"In order for him to be successful, I think he needs to build a good relationship within his department but also the entire community," Chan said of the new chief's challenge. "From East to West Oakland, the hills to the flatlands."

Chan's top concerns for the incoming chief, political minefields, and Oakland's looming budget deficit.

"We are realizing the resources may not be there for him," he said.

No one would describe the task of Oakland Police chief as an easy job, but many agree the budget challenges, and the recent surge in robberies could make it as difficult as ever.

Rodriguez is still hopeful.

"I say one guy with the proper attitude will always make a difference," Rodriguez said. "It always takes that one guy. It changes people's attitudes. That's what needs to change here."