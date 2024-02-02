Watch CBS News
Threat at Leigh High School in San Jose prompts shelter-in-place

By Carlos Castaneda

A shelter-in-place was underway at Leigh High School in San Jose because of a reported threat, police said Friday.

San Jose police said the unidentified threat was reported at 10:44 a.m. which then prompted the shelter-in-place. On social media, police said officers had successfully cleared the campus on the 5200 block of Leigh Avenue as of 11:38 p.m. and that the shelter-in-place remained in effect.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on February 2, 2024 / 12:28 PM PST

