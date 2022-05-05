Late Historian Tyler Stovall talks about his book 'White Freedom'

Historian Tyler Stovall talks to BR host Jan Mabry about his latest book, 'White Freedom, the Racial History of an Idea," in which he explores the racist legacy behind the Western idea of freedom. Stovall is professor of history and dean of the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences at Fordham University.in which he explores the racist legacy behind the Western idea of freedom. Stovall is professor of history and dean of the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences at Fordham University.