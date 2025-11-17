Suspect in killing of "Last Chance U' coach John Beam in California charged with murder, gun enhancements

The man accused in the killing of beloved Laney College athletic director John Beam in Oakland, Calif., was charged with murder on Monday, and also faces a gun enhancement in the case, authorities said.

Cedric Irving Jr., 27, faces 50 years to life in prison if convicted of Beam's murder, which comes with an enhancement that he discharged a firearm, said Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson at a press conference Monday.

Irving is accused of shooting and killing Beam, the former Laney football coach profiled in the Netflix series "Last Chance U," at the Laney Fieldhouse sports facility last week. The 66-year-old Beam died of his injuries the next morning, hours after Irving was located at the San Leandro BART station following a manhunt.

Cedric Irving Jr. Alameda County Sheriff's Office

Dickson said at the press conference that Beam's shooting, along with a second shooting last week at Skyline High School in Oakland and ongoing gun violence in the city, has prompted her office to reinstitute mandatory minimum sentences in gun cases in Alameda County.

"I think it's important to talk about accountability as it relates to gun violence. I think that there are way too many guns on the street in the hands they shouldn't be in, and a lot of those hands, unfortunately, are young people." Dickson said. "And so, this is my opportunity to try something that we've tried before, to see if we can put a dent in some of this violent crime that is related to gun violence in our community."

Dickson said she would not release details about Beam's shooting, and police have not released any information about a motive in the shooting, which police called a "very targeted incident." Dickson did confirm that Irving made statements to officers about the shooting, but would not divulge the details about what was said.

Irving was not a student or employee at Laney College but was known to loiter on or near the campus, Oakland Interim Police Chief James Beere officials said last week following the shooting. Irving played football at Skyline High School, where Beam coached before being hired at Laney, but not during the time Beam was head coach, Beere said.

Dickson said on Monday that a gun found in Irving's possession when he was arrested was registered to him. She also indicated that she would not comment on Irving's state of mind or mental health.

"I can say he does not have a criminal record that we can find," Dickson said. "And oftentimes, people who have significant mental health issues will come into contact with the criminal justice system, but we see none."

Beam was revered in Oakland and the Bay Area for his impact on the student-athletes he coached over his decades-long career and gained national recognition from the "Last Chance U" series, which highlighted his unique coaching style and influence on players on and off the field. His program at Laney was known for having over 90% of his players graduating or transferring to four-year schools.

Over the course of his coaching career, Beam developed more than 30 National Football League players, including seven Super Bowl participants, according to the Peralta Community College District.