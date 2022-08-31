Barricaded man's standoff with deputies in Larkfield ends after nearly 5 hours

LARKFIELD -- Sonoma County sheriff's deputies arrested a 38-year-old Larkfield man Sunday afternoon following a nearly five-hour standoff, following threats of "suicide by cop" if deputies approached his home.

The Sheriff's Office first received a call at 10 a.m. from someone reporting that the man was home alone, heavily intoxicated and acting irrationally at his home in the 4900 block of Old Redwood Highway.

Sheriff's officials said in a news release that deputies did not respond to the house "because no crime had been committed and nobody was in danger."

Deputies did respond later that day, after a 2:35 p.m. call reported the suspect had threatened with a knife a person who lives in his home. When deputies arrived, the man did not comply with their requests to come out of the house and yelled at them before barricading himself in the house.

Repeated efforts to get the man out of the house were unsuccessful -- including shooting him with Taser stun guns and non-lethal projectiles -- until a chemical agent was placed in the house. The man then left the house through a window and he was quickly apprehended by deputies.

He was arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon, felony threats, felony resisting arrest, felony battery on a peace officer and misdemeanor display of a deadly weapon.