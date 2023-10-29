LAPD's YouTube account suspended after posting video of violent attack in Venice

The Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters channel on YouTube has been suspended after they posted a graphic video of a violent attack in Venice earlier this week.

On Saturday, LAPD posted on X, disclosing what happened to their channel.

"The YouTube channel for LAPD HQ has been temporarily suspended after we posted a video of a brutal attack in Pacific Division asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects," the post said. "We have appealed the suspension and have been denied."

As a result, YouTube removed the video, which shows two men violently attacking another man at around 2 a.m. on September 28, near the intersection of Speedway and Market Street in Venice.

In a statement released on Thursday, when they posted the video, LAPD said that the video shows an argument between the victim and two men that quickly turned into a violent event, when one of the men swung a pair of bolt cutters at the victim, who is able to deflect the blow.

The attack forced the victim to the ground, where he was kicked in the head repeatedly by one of the assailants.

Once he stands back up, one of the men again grabs the bolt cutters and chases the victim, swinging and hitting him in the back of the head and knocking him unconscious.

Both suspects are then said to have fled from the area northbound on Speedway on their bicycles.

The victim was hospitalized with a significant head injury, police said.

Investigators described the two attackers as males wearing black pants and gray tennis shoes. The first, wearing a black sweatshirt, has black hair and a black beard. The second was wearing a gold long-sleeve dress shirt and glasses.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at (310) 482-6395.