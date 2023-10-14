Lanes on I-680 in Fremont reopen after fatal multi-vehicle crash
FREMONT – Lanes on Interstate Highway 680 in Fremont have reopened to motorists following a fatal collision involving multiple vehicles early Saturday morning.
Northbound lanes of I-680 near the Auto Mall Parkway offramp were reopened shortly after 4:50 a.m. on Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said.
At least one person died in the crash around 1:15 a.m. that involved at least three vehicles, the CHP earlier said.
