Lanes on I-680 in Fremont reopen after fatal multi-vehicle crash

FREMONT – Lanes on Interstate Highway 680 in Fremont have reopened to motorists following a fatal collision involving multiple vehicles early Saturday morning.

Northbound lanes of I-680 near the Auto Mall Parkway offramp were reopened shortly after 4:50 a.m. on Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said.

At least one person died in the crash around 1:15 a.m. that involved at least three vehicles, the CHP earlier said.