Lafayette police foil attempted ATM theft at CVS drugstore

Police in Lafayette on Thursday morning were able to chase off would-be thieves who attempted to ram a car through the front of a CVS store to apparently steal the ATM inside, according to authorities.

Damage sustained to the front of the CVS store in the 3600 block of Mt. Diablo Boulevard in Lafayette, Calif., after three to five masked suspects used a stolen car in an unsuccessful attempt to steal an ATM on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Lafayette Police Department via Bay City News

According to a social media post by the Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to an early morning 9-1-1 call from a delivery driver who reported the incident at a business on the 3600 block of Mt. Diablo Blvd. The person reported that the storefront had been rammed with a vehicle as suspect allegedly tried to steal an ATM.

Arriving officers saw two vehicles fleeing the scene as well as the stolen vehicle that had been used to ram the store and was was left running in the parking lot. Police said there were three to five masked suspects seen in the vehicles as they fled. Officers made pursuit of the vehicles through the Caldecott Tunnel into Oakland, but terminated the pursuit before the suspects could be apprehended.

A stolen car sits damaged in front of a CVS store on the 3600 block of Mt. Diablo Boulevard in Lafayette, Calif., on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Lafayette Police Department via Bay City News

Police posted multiple photos showing the damage done to the CVS storefront and the stolen vehicle used to ram the store.

Police ask that anyone with additional information please contact the Lafayette Police Department at 925-284-5010 or 94549TIP@gmail.com.