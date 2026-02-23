Latin music festival La Onda in Napa suddenly canceled

Latin music festival La Onda by BottleRock, which was set to take place in Napa, has been canceled, organizers announced on Monday.

It would have been the festival's third year and was planned for May 30 and 31 at Napa Valley Expo.

"Unfortunately, the 2026 Festival La Onda will not be taking place," the festival's website states.

A reason for the sudden cancellation was not listed, but organizers said they remain hopeful that the festival could return.

Tickets went on presale at the end of January, and the general sale went live on Feb. 13. The festival organizers said tickets will be refunded and posted an FAQ page for people with questions about refunds.

For more information and FAQs, please visit the link https://t.co/53eFYKojgk ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZNe2FFNIDH — La Onda by BottleRock (@laondafest) February 24, 2026

The planned headliners, according to the festival, were Mana, Christian Nodal, Ivan Cornejo and J Balvin, among others.