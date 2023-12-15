KPIX at 75: Apollo 11's safe splashdown after historic moon landing
Apollo 11 was the first space mission to land men on the moon. The flight was launched on July 16, 1969. After 8 days, the craft splashed down in the Pacific Ocean.
When word came that the crew had all safely returned home, there was a huge sigh of relief and celebrations.
KPIX News reporter Ed Arnow hit the streets of San Francisco to gather reaction. Check out the San Francisco skyline for what is missing from view.
