Knife-wielding home invasion burglary suspect arrested after Danville break-in

After nine hours of searching, Danville police on Sunday arrested a Walnut Creek man who allegedly broke into a home and threatened a resident with a knife.

Police were called at 4:33 a.m. for a report of a suspicious circumstance at a residence on Alexander Lane.

A male, later identified as 26-year-old Clayton Mackay, allegedly entered a home to steal property. The female caller said Mackay was armed with a knife and confronting her husband when she called.

Mackay fled by the time officers arrived. Officers spotted Mackay running from a neighboring yard.

A coordinated effort involving a K-9 unit and assistance from other local law enforcement agencies led to Mackay being last seen in the vicinity of the Danville Livery Shopping Center parking lot on San Ramon Valley Boulevard at 4:40 a.m.

Despite initial efforts, police were unable to locate Mackey and continued the search.

Police issued a Nixle alert to the community that generated multiple calls from the public. Residents reported several sightings of Mackay near a trail, prompting deployments of Danville officers and perimeters to apprehend him.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office sent a helicopter, which after hours of searching, spotted Mackay and guided officers to his location. Police arrested Mackay at 1:49 p.m. in the 100 block of Camino Encanto.

Police said Mackay has been charged with burglary, arson, attempted auto theft, threatening an officer and other offenses. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility with bail set at $350,000.

Anyone with additional information related to this case can contact Lt. Heather Transue at (925) 314-3702 or htransue@danville.ca.gov.

