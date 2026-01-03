King tides, storm surge prompt coastal flood warning; will later be downgraded to advisory

A coastal flood warning will be in effect for part of Saturday in the San Francisco Bay Area and will then be downgraded.

It is in effect due to the king tides and a storm surge, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning will end at 2 p.m., and a coastal flood advisory will then be in effect until Sunday at 2 p.m.

The NWS said there is expected to be significant coastal flooding due to high astronomical tides and storm surge.

"Up to 2.5 ft of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways," the NWS said.

The possible inundation level will be lower once the advisory is in effect. The NWS said about 2 feet will be possible.

A beach hazards statement will be in effect Sunday at 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. During that time, people are advised to stay off jetties, piers, rocks and other waterside infrastructure as sneaker waves could run much farther up than usual.

People are also advised to stay out of the water due to powerful rip currents that could quickly pull people from the shore.

Flooding in the North Bay

Part of Marin County was flooded on Friday due to the king tides.

Employees at the Fitness SF gym in Corte Madera were seen removing flood water from their business on Jan. 2, 2026. CBS

Some businesses even had to close due to the rising water levels.