Kaiser's pause on youth gender-affirming surgeries sparks divided protest in San Francisco

A tense and confrontational rally unfolded in San Francisco as trans supporters clashed with those who oppose gender affirming surgeries for children.

This comes as Kaiser Permanente announced a pause in performing those surgeries for patients under 19.

Protesters on both sides of the controversy came out with signs in hand outside the Kaiser facility and pharmacy on Geary Boulevard. Many protested peacefully, but others clashed with each other as some tried to cover up a protester's sign.

Layla Jane was there to tell her personal story.

"I began to think I could be trans when I was 12 years old," said Layla Jane. "I went to a Kaiser therapist and told her about these feelings and she immediately affirmed me and gave me a diagnosis of gender dysphoria."

Layla Jane says her doctors didn't do anything to treat her underlying issues. She says she suffered from childhood sexual abuse and autism.

"I took Lupron and testosterone at 12 years old," Layla Jane said. "A month after my 13th birthday, I had a double mastectomy at this very clinic."

Layla Jane says based on her experience, she supports Kaiser's decision to end gender affirming surgeries for those 19 and younger. But some of the hospital staff at this rally say this is a huge setback for trans kids.

"More and more every day, I put in this badge and I feel like I'm going to battle," said nurse Sydney Simpson.

She says she's not just fighting for her patients, but also for herself.

"I access my gender affirming care here at Kaiser," Simpson said. "I have a very close relationship with my doctor and those nurses, they are so lovely. So this absolutely breaks my heart. Not just for me and my patients but all of those practitioners who I know for a fact have nothing to do with this decision. Don't agree with this decision and now have their hands tied behind their backs."

Simpson says Kaiser policies on gender affirming care were based on research conducted by its own foundation. She feels there's only one way to explain this policy change and asserts that it's purely political.

"There's no new research. There's no new patient outcomes. There's no need for this, other than the Trump administration, the Department of Justice subpoenas. This is a response to intimidation," she said.

This is Gideon Codding's first time at a protest. He says his daughter transitioned at the age of 11 and is now regretting her choice.

"Every person in authority has failed them when they should have pumped the breaks, assured them and said, 'Hey, you're OK,' " he said. "Take some time, sort it out. Don't make any rash decisions."

People like Codding feel it's important to let kids grow up first, and wait on making any life-altering changes until they're adults.

"You know, no child is born in the wrong body," Layla Jane said. "Every child should be allowed to grow up whole and deserves adequate treatment for their underlying conditions."