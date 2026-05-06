Legionella bacteria cases confirmed at Kaiser Permanente in Santa Clara

A hospital in Santa Clara County is working to find the source of contamination that led to several people being infected by Legionella bacteria.

Officials at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara said Tuesday they have confirmed several cases of people being infected by the bacteria. Legionella occurs naturally in water and is spread by inhaling contaminated mist and not through person-to-person contact.

In a statement to CBS News Bay Area, Kaiser Permanente said the bacteria was identified through what they described as their "robust routine internal monitoring processes", which comply with all regulatory standards. The hospital is working closely with local and state public health authorities.

"While we work to determine the source, out of an abundance of caution we have implemented additional water treatment measures and have taken preventive measures to ensure the safety of all patients, employees, and visitors," a Kaiser Permanente spokesperson said.

The Santa Clara Medical Center and medical office building are operating normally.

According to the California Department of Public Health, Legionella bacteria are known to cause a serious form of pneumonia known as Legionnaire's disease and a milder illness known as Pontiac fever.

"Although Legionella can cause serious infections in people who are at high risk for lung infections, most healthy people who are exposed to Legionella don't get sick," the agency said.

People at higher risk for Legionnaires' disease include adults over 50, current and former smokers, people with certain conditions such as COPD, emphysema, cancer and diabetes, along with kidney or liver failure. Those who are undergoing treatment that weakens the immune system, such as chemotherapy or using medicines taken after an organ transplant, are also at higher risk.

Health officials said symptoms of Pontiac fever include fever and muscle aches but do not include pneumonia. Symptoms of Pontiac fever usually get better on their own (often in less than a week), and do not require medical care.