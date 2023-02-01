Juvenile wounded by stray bullet as gunfire erupts near Vallejo High

VALLEJO -- A juvenile was recovering from a stray bullet wound suffered Tuesday afternoon after an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles near Vallejo High School.

Vallejo police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the neighborhood near the school at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Arriving officers located the wounded girl, who was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment for a serious but no﻿n-life-threatening injury. Her condition has not been released.

The girl was walking nearby and was not believed to be the intended victim of the shooting.

"Our schools need to be a safe place for our children," said Vallejo Police Department Chief Jason Ta in a Facebook post. "This senseless and brazen daytime shooting near the school is unacceptable. We will utilize all of our available resources to investigate this matter and assist the school in providing a safer environment."

At the time of the shooting, Vallejo High students had already been dismissed for the day. The school will have increased security on Wednesday with the added presence of police officers.

No information about the vehicles or suspects has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 707-648-4524.