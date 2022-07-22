Judge to decide if Caltrans may clear Oakland homeless camp

OAKLAND -- A judge on Friday will decide whether Caltrans can go ahead with the closure of what has been a dangerous homeless camp on Caltrans property off Wood Street in Oakland.

Judge William Orrick will decide whether to uphold a temporary restraining order preventing Caltrans from closing the camp until a decision can be made on a preliminary injunction.

Caltrans estimates nearly 200 people reside at the camp, where about 100 fires have occurred between West Grand Avenue and 34th Street, according to the Oakland Fire Department. One person died in a fire in April.

"Wood Street could be considered the largest (encampment) area in Oakland with a concentration of encampments," city of Oakland spokesperson Karen Boyd said by email.

"There are a number of encampments along a large swath of land owned primarily by Caltrans but also by railroads, private entities and the City of Oakland," Boyd said.

Caltrans posted notices at the camp on July 15 and planned to start clearing it Wednesday. Orrick granted the temporary restraining order on Tuesday.

Caltrans officials said they have a responsibility to maintain the safety of travelers and protect the state's highway infrastructure.

Earlier this month plumes of smoke from a fire at the camp shut down the interstate highway above.

Caltrans said it wants to close the camp because of the "increasingly serious safety risks."

The agency said it is coordinating with Alameda County and the city of Oakland to house the camp residents. A spokesperson for Caltrans did not immediately say what the agency's plans are for helping the camp's residents get shelter if on Friday Orrick allows Caltrans to move ahead.

Oakland has received a state grant of $4.7 million and will build 50 shelter units, giving Wood Street residents priority for the units.

Boyd said "subject to full funding" the city will build 50 more units for a total of 100.

Oakland had 1,528 shelter beds in a variety of categories as of January. But "the City's shelter beds are generally full," Boyd said. Oakland will not be able to accommodate everyone living at Wood Street, Boyd said.