Judge delays decision on revoking probation of Ghost Ship master tenant Almena

OAKLAND -- A judge has delayed a decision on whether to revoke the probation of former Ghost Ship master tenant Derick Almena.

Probation officers said the 53-year-old Almena allegedly had weapons Including a machete, bows and arrows and a bullet in his Ukiah home. Felons aren't allowed to possess ammunition.

The judge wants to hold a hearing before making a decision on the case.

Almena was released last year on good behavior and time served after reaching a plea deal in the 2016 fire that killed 36 people. He pleaded guilty to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter and was allowed to serve the remainder of a 12-year sentence at home with an ankle monitor.